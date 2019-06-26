NiP denies FaZe the win in R6 Pro League LATAM matchday three

NiP and FaZe made sure the Latin American division of the Rainbow Six Pro League saw plenty of top-tier play in matchday three. The two LATAM giants faced off in a back-and-forth bloodbath on Kafe.

For four rounds teams traded win-for-win. FaZe finally broke the back-and-forth in round five to secure back-to-back wins to end the frustration. There was an odd lack of utility in the match for NiP. Broadcaster Parker “Interro” Mackay noted that NiP’s Gustavo “Psycho” Rigal didn’t even bother to use a single Zofia Lifeline grenade in five whole rounds. Frags were the name of the game.

ESL Rainbow Six on Twitter As insane as always… @PsychoR6 #R6PL https://t.co/Rgm0woY4ND

FaZe couldn’t make the three-peat happen and lost their last defensive round. Heading into the half at 3-3 both teams held a strong position. Matchups like these are hard to call since both teams possess skill enough to deal with any team in the LATAM division.

Momentum picked up again for FaZe on the attack as the team swept through three rounds. NiP failed to show any promise on defense. With not one round under their belt on defense, NiP needed to go three rounds straight in order to save face in the rankings.

NiP wouldn’t lay down for FaZe and rallied to 5-6. Regardless of the outcome, it was an impressive comeback for NiP. There was a lot more utility in play during the back half of the match and it seemed to help NiP in particular. Winning round 11 solely based on time was thanks in no small part to the utility.

Psycho single-handedly saved the match by grabbing a C4 double kill in round 12 to force a draw. FaZe really slipped away after such a commanding performance. It was the kind of clutch play that gets fans on their feet. Denying a defuser plant and the planter’s overwatch with a single C4 is enough to get a nod of approval from even the harshest of critics.

ESL Rainbow Six on Twitter @PsychoR6 with the game ending clutch! #R6PL https://t.co/QcCjIolJRP

Allowing a draw in this type of scenario is what caused so many teams’ undoing in season nine of the Pro League. The early season draws and losses seem innocuous enough but always come back to haunt teams in the second half of the season—often being the cause of snuffed finals dreams. Both teams remain in more than favorable positions in the standings but that could easily change in a matter of one matchday in the LATAM division.

The Latin American division of the Rainbow Six Pro League returns Friday, June 28 for matchday four. Fans can catch the official broadcast here.