New Rainbow Six Siege operation to be announced during EU Mini-Major

Some people might have missed the news in the Mini-Major announcement.

If you’ve been looking forward to the announcement of the next Rainbow Six Siege operation, you won’t have to wait much longer.

The new season will be revealed on Nov. 8 at 11am CT before the grand finals of the EU Mini-Major, Ubisoft recently announced.

The teams participating in the EU Mini-Major include Team Empire, Tempra Esports, Virtus Pro, and Team BDS. BDS are the reigning champions of the EU Mini-Major in August. They came from the lower bracket and beat G2 in a 3-2 upset victory.

It’s common for new operation announcements to center around Rainbow Six esports events. The current operation, Shadow Legacy, was announced during the NA August Mini-Major grand finals.

The upcoming reveal is set to occur right before the final two teams face off in a best-of-five match and will last approximately 30 minutes. A first-place finish in the online competition nets the victors $62,500, a slick trophy, and bragging rights as the best team in their region.