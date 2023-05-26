New Rainbow Six defender Fenrir buffed ahead of Operation Dread Factor launch

Ahead of the release of Rainbow Six Siege’s next free expansion, Operation Dread Factor, on May 30, Ubisoft has given the upcoming operator Fenrir a slight buff.

Fenrir is a Swedish defender whose unique ability, the F-NATT Dread Mine, restricts the field of view of all attackers within its range. While a lot of fans have had fun playing with this gadget, with multiple content creators labeling it overpowered, there have been complaints about the operator’s loadout with worries that it restricts the player too much.

Fenrir was initially announced as having Bandit and Zero’s MP7 submachine gun and Kapkan and Finka’s SASG-12 shotgun as primary weapons, making him a good short-range fighter, which compliments his gadget. There was, however, no choice between secondary weapons, with him coming with just the Bailiff 410 shotgun seen currently with Alibi, Maestro, Oryx, and Doc.

This meant unless players wanted to use a double-shotgun loadout and be completely vulnerable to enemies at medium to long range, they must pick the MP7.

Screenshot via Ubisoft’s YouTube channel

This was not ideal as it removed almost all loadout variation from the operator, leading Ubisoft to add the 5.7 USG handgun as another secondary weapon option on May 25.

The 5.7 USG is currently an option for Ash, Thermite, Castle, Pulse, Nøkk, and Zero, making it one of the most common guns in the game, which will now only increase when Fenrir is released.

As well as allowing the shotgun primary to be picked without sacrificing ranged ability, the gun will likely also be an option alongside the MP7 as many players struggle to control the submachine gun’s recoil over longer distances that the handgun can more reliably hit.

The gun comes with the option of a muzzle brake and laser sight to further reduce recoil, with the suppressor attachment only available to Zero.

This change comes after a post about the loadout’s inflexibility became the most upvoted on the Rainbow6TTS subreddit since the most recent Test Server launched, meaning the change is likely directly due to fan feedback.

Fenrir will be available to play on the main build of Rainbow Six alongside a buffed Grim, the newly reworked Consulate map, and new game modes when the Operation Dread Factor update launches on May 30.

