New R6 Share skins available this week

The next flight of tier-one R6 Share skins will hit your shop on March 23 and 25, Ubisoft announced today.

There will be new regional league skins as well. The Rainbow Six Siege team skins are as follows:

Ace – Team Liquid

IQ – Fnatic

Ash – Team Vitality

Zero – Spacestation Gaming

Bandit – Rogue

Vigil – G2 Esports

Jager – Ninjas in Pyjamas

Zofia – Natus Vincere

Mozzie – TSM

Discover the new Regional Leagues and Teams R6 Share items, available on March 23rd and March 25th, respectively! ⚡️ — Rainbow Six Esports (@R6esports) March 22, 2021

In addition to the R6 Share team skins, region skins will be available in the branding of the corresponding league. Buck will represent NA, Mira will represent LATAM, Jager will represent EU, and Ying will represent APAC.

If you buy a team-branded skin, 30 percent of the money you spend goes directly to that organization. If you buy a league-branded skin, 30 percent of the money goes to a revenue-sharing program with all teams in the corresponding league.

The league-branded skins will be available on March 23, while the team-branded skins will be available on March 25, according to R6 esports director Wei Yue.

The R6 Share skin is the highlight of Rainbow Six Siege esports. The team and league skins are a big part of how R6 has maintained growth over the years. Last year was a rough one for the esport, but with lessons learned and the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, 2021 should be significantly better.

