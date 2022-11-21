New map Nighthaven Labs coming to Siege in Operation Solar Raid—and it can’t be banned for now

The action is coming to a new stage when Rainbow Six Siege’s Operation Solar Raid kicks off in December. Ubisoft presented the new Nighthaven Labs map today, a state-of-the-art facility and one of the several important elements coming to Siege in the new operation.

Nighthaven Labs is part of the headquarters of the eponymous organization spearheaded by Kali. With Nighthaven being a high-tech private firm, the map boasts a slew of modern details and a breathtaking view surrounded by open sea and green cliffs. Don’t sit around waiting by the windows too long, though, since there are a few flanking routes both attackers and defenders could take to get the jump on their enemies.

The Basement area is one of the smallest parts of Nighthaven Labs. Though it may seem compact, there are plenty of entrance points to it from the rest of the base. It only has one possible bomb site combination, so memorize it well and expect some close-range firefights when fighting inside this area.

The first floor is far more ample than the basement and has two possible objective locations.

The Warehouse area on the first floor has a catwalk overlooking it, which makes for high-ground plays and possible line-of-sight over opponents in the open areas below it. Attackers should keep an eye on the catwalks if they don’t want a surprise. The charming Cafeteria has two bombs close to each other, so defenders should keep a close eye on the area.

Much like the basement, the second floor only has one possible bomb site combination. There’s a warehouse similar to the floor below it, as well as a myriad of industrial areas such as a server room and an electric room. Keep an eye out for new sightlines from breakable walls and cover, including from the nearby terrace.

To ensure all players have enough time to learn how to play on Nighthaven Labs, Ubisoft will stop players from banning the map, which means it’s bound to be a common sight in Siege for the duration of the season.

Nighthaven Labs is one of the several large-scale changes Ubisoft is bringing alongside Operation Solar Raid. The update will also add the new Colombian defender Solis, bring crossplay and cross-progression to the mix, and overhaul Siege’s ranked environment.

Players can also expect changes to the Rainbow Six Siege battle pass system and some balancing updates when the season releases on Tuesday, Dec. 6.