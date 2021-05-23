Nesk, Team Liquid obliterate MiBR in SI 2021 lower bracket finals

Liquid will face off against NiP in the grand finals.

Team Liquid punched their ticket to the Six Invitational grand finals with a dominating 2-0 (7-2, 7-2) victory over MiBR today.

While MiBR showed excellent form in the first half of the playoff stage, even defeating Liquid 2-0 in the first match of the upper bracket, the duo of André “nesk” Oliveira and Luccas “Paluh” Molina were simply too much.

Paluh starred in the final map, notching 16 kills to just two deaths. Over the course of the match, he had a staggering 24 kills to just eight deaths—three kills for every death. Nesk was less impressive in terms of raw numbers but displayed his mechanical brilliance on multiple rounds, including an ace on Consulate from the same window.

Essentially, nesk was playing Duck Hunt while the rest of the teams were playing Rainbow Six Siege.

The victory qualifies Liquid for the grand finals, where they’ll enter down a map to Ninjas in Pyjamas. NiP qualified for the grand finals through the upper bracket, whereas Liquid needed a second life after an early loss to MiBR.

The victory was especially emotional for Paluh, who received the news that his father died two days ago.

como realmente estava. Ontem depois do jogo recebi a noticia de que ele faleceu e ainda to tentando conectar as coisas, mas sei que de jeito nenhum ele gostaria que eu desistisse. Vou dar o meu maximo nesses dois ultimos jogos. — Luccas Molina (@Paluh_R6) May 22, 2021

Liquid and NiP will face off following the season reveal panel for Y6S2, named “North Star.” The tentative start time is 10:30am CT today. NiP will enter the best-of-five match with a one map advantage.