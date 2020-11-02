NA Mini-Major to be held offline at Esports Arena

North American Rainbow Six Siege will be returning to LAN competition during the November Mini-Major, according to Ubisoft.

The four teams that qualified—TSM, Spacestation Gaming, DarkZero Esports, and Oxygen Esports—will have to undergo stringent regulations to compete, however.

The teams will quarantine for two weeks before the competition and be subject to daily temperature checks and COVID-19 screenings. Masks will be required and social distancing enforced. There will also be a COVID-19 test administered before the teams depart from the venue.

The Mini-Major will be held at the Esports Arena in Las Vegas. There will be no audience for the event.

This will be the first time a North American Rainbow Six team has played on LAN since Spacestation Gaming won the Six Invitational in February. The return to LAN is sure to spark excitement for fans of Rainbow Six esports.

While few are excited about more region-locked competition, moving to LAN is progress for an esports scene that’s severely stagnated during the pandemic.