Muringa leaves Black Dragons in the middle of R6 match-fixing controversy

Rainbow Six Siege team Black Dragons has parted ways with João “HSnamuringa” Deam. The former FaZe Clan player was only with Black Dragons for three months and his departure comes at a particularly turbulent time for the organization.



Following the recent match-fixing allegations levied against Black Dragons and FaZe Clan, Muringa has left the Black Dragons roster. While there’s no direct connection between the controversy surrounding the two Latin American teams and the player’s exit, the timing of Muringa’s departure only adds to the rough patch that Black Dragons experienced this past season.



HSnamuringa on Twitter Quero agradecer por todo suporte dado nesse tempo, obrigado por tudo @bdpings @Cherrygumms @LaraAlencar08 @hugzord @pzddr6 @GdNN1r6 @sseiiya @PanicoR6S GLHF https://t.co/fnHqxCTBCO

Black Dragons’ Gleidson “GdNN1” Marcondes Reginato Junior has been fined and suspended from the roster until the investigation surrounding the match-fixing allegations closes. Muringa had only been with Black Dragons since March, so the player and organization are both faced with a lightning-fast turnaround. Black Dragons are now down two players heading into season 10 of the R6 Pro League.



There’s plenty of talent in the Latin American division of the Pro League. The Challenger League is also filled with untapped potential, so between the two leagues, Black Dragons should have no issue finding strong candidates to replace GdNN1 and Muringa on the roster.



The match-fixing investigation is seemingly still underway, but things have recently gone quiet regarding the matter. Muringa’s exit is the latest high-profile roster move to hit the R6 Pro League this week.

