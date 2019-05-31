Muringa replaces ziGueira on Team Liquid’s R6 roster

Earlier today, João “HSnamuringa” Deam left Black Dragons’ Rainbow Six Siege Pro League roster, but he has already found a new home with former rival organization Team Liquid.



Muringa fills in the void left by Leo “ziGueira” Duarte, who retired in early May. Before his three months with Black Dragons, Muringa had been a mainstay of the FaZe Clan roster for two seasons.



Liquid HSnamuringa on Twitter Novo começo, estou muito feliz de ter recebido essa proposta de voltar ao topo, podem ter certeza que vou fazer de tudo pra sermos novamente o melhor time do mundo. #EuSouLiquid #LetsGoLiquid

In an interview posted by Team Liquid, Muringa highlighted his FaZe days in which he saw Liquid as a rival. But due to the nature of the R6 Pro League, rivals can become teammates quite often.



With the addition of a veteran player like Muringa, Team Liquid’s season 10 lineup looks strong. The team had a great first half of season nine in the Pro League but slipped up in the second half—missing out on the Milan Finals by a single point.



Replacing ziG with another veteran player is just about the smartest move the organization could have made after losing such a key player. Team Liquid is shaping up to be the Latin American team to look out for in season 10 of the Pro League.

