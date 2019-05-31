Mousesports parts ways with Willkey after a rough R6 Pro League season 9

Niklas “Willkey” Ojalainen was released from mousesports’ Rainbow Six Siege Pro League roster today after the team narrowly avoided having to play relegation matches in season nine.



Willkey’s departure from the European team is the latest roster move made this week. The veteran pro player has been a part of the scene since 2016 and has had some rough luck in recent seasons.



Willkey on Twitter My time with mousesports comes to an end. For the future everything is open atm. I’m open for all opportunities within esports. That could be org level or organizer level but also on coaching staff or managing. I’m still one of the 4 active Pro league winning IGL’s out there.

In February, the ENCE Esports roster that Wilkey played on was acquired by mousesports. Following the acquisition of the roster, the team went on to have a less-than-stellar season nine in the Pro League. Willkey is now seeking other opportunities within the Pro League and can undoubtedly bring some veteran knowledge to any team that picks him up.



While the roster shakeup is still fresh, some fans are already calling for mousesports to pick up the newly-released Joonas “jNSzki” Savolainen to fill Willkey’s shoes. After the highly-unpredictable Pro League season nine, anything is possible at this point—especially when it comes to filling roster slots.

