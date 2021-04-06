Long-time Rainbow Six Siege player Panix retires

Another long-time Rainbow Six Siege player has retired. Dimitri “Panix” de Longeaux has announced he’s moving on from the competitive part of the game.

In a Twitlonger, Panix cited declining mental health after being benched from Natus Vincere. He attempted to revitalize his career with GAMMA GAMING, and had decided that if GAMMA didn’t work out, he would retire.

My retirement from competitive Rainbow 6 Siege and my good bye to the community.



Read: https://t.co/CCsO2qMh0V — Gamma Panix (@PanixR6) April 6, 2021

Panix was a long-standing member of the R6 scene, with credits on professional teams dating back to 2016 with Playing Ducks. He spent time on Team Vitality, Mock-It, PENTA, and BDS Esport, in addition to Na’Vi and GAMMA.

Unofficially, Panix is immortalized in Rainbow Six. Infamously, he would get dropped from teams before getting to play in the Six Invitationals, leading to a revision of several rules, which ultimately led to the modern-day transfer window. Internally, the rule that an SI qualified team can’t drop a player before SI was unofficially called the “Panix Rule,” according to Ubisoft employee Jeremy Somville.

The idea of not letting a SI qualified team changing its roster before the SI in a normal year is called "The Panix rule" by our internal Ubi team 😅 pic.twitter.com/cTIcZDO48r — Jeremy Somville (@JSomville) February 21, 2021

Losing Panix is a blow to many long-term fans of Rainbow Six. He’s been a mainstay in the EU scene for many years, and while he never had the achievements others had, he is beloved by many.

What a Journey it's been Panix.

I have had the pleasure of playing you since the very beginning, and you were THE very first player I looked up to when I first played proleague, you were such a strong player & I practiced, hoping I could shoot like you one day! best of luck — Pengu (@Pengu) April 6, 2021

GAMMA will look for a replacement. Their roster currently consists of Leon “Leonski” Snikkers, Dean “Avaiche” Groenen, Tom “Deapek” Pieksma, and Reece “ASTRO” Lambert.