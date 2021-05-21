Liquid beat FaZe to advance in lower bracket at SI 2021

Team Liquid have secured a top-four placing at the Six Invitational 2021 with their 2-1 win over fellow LATAM power FaZe Clan today.

Liquid were knocked into the lower bracket by MIBR and haven’t looked back since. They decimated Parabellum 2-0, dropped Team Empire 2-0, and will move on to face TSM in the next round.

The winner of the next round will advance to the lower bracket finals, where they’ll await the loser of the upper bracket finals. Ninjas in Pyjamas and MIBR will face off in the upper bracket finals and their battle will begin the May 22 games at 6:30am CT.

FaZe performed admirably. They began their run in the upper bracket, defeating TSM 2-1. They fell to NiP 2-0 and then 2-1 to Liquid to end their SI run.

With Liquid’s win, three of the remaining four teams in the Six Invitational are Brazilian. North America’s TSM are the only non-Brazilian team left in SI.

In SI 2020, NiP rolled their way through the lower bracket and lost a nail-biter of a grand final against Spacestation. There have been no international competitions between SI 2020 and SI 2021.

“The journey we’ve had together, we’ve learned a lot,” Luccas “Paluh” Molina said during a press conference in the group stage. Liquid haven’t made any changes to their core roster since 2019 when Leo “ziGueira” Duarte retired. Liquid are also the only LATAM team to win a major event: the Pro League Season Seven Finals in Atlantic City, New Jersey.