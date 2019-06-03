Lil Yachty and T-Pain to captain teams in Twitch Rivals x Rainbow Six Siege Celebrity Showdown

Ubisoft’s Twitch Rivals x Rainbow Six Siege Celebrity Showdown charity match has found its team captains in Lil Yachty and T-Pain. The match will take place during the Ubisoft E3 post-show Monday, June 10.



The matchup will put $50,000 in charitable donations on the line. The winner of the matchup will get $40,000 to donate to a charity of their choosing, while the loser will still grab $10,000 to donate to a charity of their choice.



Ubisoft 🔜 #E32019 on Twitter Tune in to the #UbiE3 post show for a Twitch Rivals Rainbow Six Siege showdown! Featuring: 🚨 @lilyachty & @TPAIN 🚨 Get the details: https://t.co/RSbXZl4wpH

While T-Pain and Lil Yachty are definitely the main attractions of the event, they’ll be in good company with some of the top R6 streamers joining the fight. ZanderLP, Sacriel, BikiniBodhi, Annemunition, Therussianbadger, Lil-Lexi, and Bnans will all be joining the matchup, although there’s no word on who will be on which team.

The streamers of the winning team will also be awarded an additional $50,000 pot. The total prize pool sits at $100,000, with at least half of the winnings set aside for charity.



With E3 just around the corner and the reveal that Rainbow Six Siege will be coming to next-generation consoles, there could be more in store for Siege fans during the Ubisoft conference. Fans looking to watch the showdown can catch it directly following the Ubisoft conference, which starts at 3pm CT on June 10.