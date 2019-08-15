Leaked Smoke Elite becomes a reality, new Twitch cosmetics hit R6 Siege

It looks like the highly-contentious Smoke Elite skin is coming to Rainbow Six Siege along with some brand-new Twitch Prime skins.

The Smoke Elite skin, now known as the Sanguine Arsenic set, was first seen in a massive string of Siege cosmetic leaks in May. Many fans were upset by the odd aesthetic of the Elite skin. While the skin does fit in with Smoke’s background and bio, the firetruck red sweatshirt would seemingly put users at a larger disadvantage than any other Elite skin.

Rainbow 6 Siege UK on Twitter They said I’d never make anything of myself. They said that if I couldn’t be taught, I’d never learn anything worth knowing. Well, I’m here to tell you that’s all rubbish.” – James Porter. https://t.co/jJk1omx8T6

It also looks like fans may finally have confirmation on “what’s in the canister.” The Elite set boasts the chemical compound Arsole on the chest of Smoke’s outfit and the title of the set is Sanguin Arsenic, so not much is left up to the imagination when it comes to “Compound Z8.”

It’s kind of an odd way to reveal what’s in the canister after so many memes have been based on the hilariously-mysterious line, similar to Thatcher’s “fucking laser sights” line. Of course, it could just be a mild troll considering that when researching “Arsole,” there are some colorful allusions to the term “arsehole.”

Rainbow Six Siege on Twitter Twitch Prime Members: Claim your Twitch Prime Collection Packs starting today with the Ash Operator Set.

In addition to the reveal of the Sanguine Arsenic Elite, new Twitch skins were announced. Starting today, Twitch Prime users will have access to three exclusive Twitch drops for Rainbow Six Siege.

The drops are comprised of three sets: the Ash’s Maroon Highlight set, Caveira’s Blue Highlight set, and Jackal’s Indigo Highlight set. All three sets come with a charm, headwear, and outfit. All players will have to do is link their Ubisoft accounts to their Twitch accounts and then redeem the loot. The drop will run from August to November.

The Smoke Elite skin is still receiving negative feedback on Twitter, but most Elites release to some mild criticisms. The Twitch skins are far from imaginative, but fans will be happy to see more R6 drops on the platform. Fans can find instructions on how to link their Twitch and Ubisoft accounts here.