JNSzki joins mousesports after being dropped by G2

Joonas “jNSzki” Savolainen found a new home with mousesports this morning. The former G2 Rainbow 6player replaces Niklas “Willkey” Ojalainen, who left mousesports in late May.



JKNSzki release from G2 comes after nearly three years with the team. G2 removed jNSzki from the active R6 roster in May following a shaky season nine. Many fans called the roster move to mousesports as soon as G2 listed jNSzki as inactive.



G2 Esports on Twitter Today we say goodbye to @jNSzki666 Thank you for all your hard work, we wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors!

It was a bit of a shock for some fans when G2 announced that it would be parting ways with jNSzki, but the player landed on his feet just in time for season 10. JNSzki didn’t necessarily perform to G2’s standards in season nine, but clearly has some miles left on him. Mousesports will likely be banking on those miles throughout season 10.



Mouz Rainbow Six on Twitter We are happy to announce that @jNSzki666 will join our team as 5th player! He will join @GomfiW @sha77e_r6 @SlebbeeN and @BounssiR6S for the next season of PL!

JNSzki’s addition to the mousesports roster comes less than a week before season 10 of the Pro League starts up. Despite mousesport’s less-than-stellar performance in season nine, the team could see a resurgence with the addition of a veteran like jNSzki to the roster.



Fans will get to see how the roster move plays out when Pro League returns next week. The official broadcast can be found here.