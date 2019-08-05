Jess removed from coaching position, SirBoss benched in PENTA R6 roster moves

PENTA has released analyst and coach Jessica Bolden from her duties after an underwhelming first half of season 10 of the Rainbow Six Pro League. Ferenc “SirBoss” Mérész has also been benched, the organization announced today.

Jess’ release from PENTA isn’t a big surprise given the squad’s poor performance so far in season 10. The coach was also caught up in a bit of drama earlier this season when she openly suggested that Rogue’s coach Preston “RaNger” Pehrson should be removed from his position. Interestingly enough, Jess had already ceased working with PENTA at the time that the clip was posted on Twitch.

The former coach posted a 40-minute goodbye on YouTube today that explains the situation a bit more in-depth. Jess cites a lack of roster “control” and “tension” between the lineup and herself as major reasons for her departure. The org has yet to announce another coach. She’s a prominent figure in the Siege community and will undoubtedly find a new role in the scene.

The removal of SirBoss from PENTA’s starting lineup, on the other hand, is surprising. The veteran player has been replaced by Janis “Janixs” Linins. While fans have seen Janixs in action several times, his inclusion doesn’t seem to be the change that PENTA needs.

Jess | PENTA R6 | #GamesCom19 & GSA on Twitter If anyone is interested in him, you can hear more about his worth from here onwards in my video: https://t.co/RdWWy90c85

While Jess shared some strong criticisms of PENTA, none of them seemed particularly malicious. The only person mentioned by name was SirBoss and Jess only had positive words to say about the now benched player.

All eyes will be on PENTA in the second half of season 10 of the Pro League to see how these moves work out. Fans can catch the official broadcast here when the Pro League returns on Sept. 16.