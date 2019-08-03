Immortals transfers R6 Pro League roster to MIBR ahead of Six Major Raleigh

After an abysmal first half of season 10 of the Rainbow Six Pro League, Immortals has transferred the R6 roster to MIBR.

Immortals is the parent organization of MIBR, which leaves the squad in semi-familiar hands. This step into Rainbow Six esports marks MIBR’s first outing into other esports realms. While the team will lose some name recognition, MIBR should be able to draw from Immortals’ past support.

The roster will remain unchanged in this transition, but it’ll see the addition of Guilherme “Guile” Scalfi in a coaching position. The team is definitely in need of a shakeup and the fresh addition to the coaching staff may serve the squad well in the second half of season 10.

MIBR on Twitter BEM-VINDOS À FAMÍLIA #MIBR @MIBRr6 ! WELCOME TO THE #MIBR FAMILY @MIBRr6 !

This switch to MIBR might freshen up the roster and help the team get closer to the form fans saw from season nine Immortals. The org transfer is probably the best-case scenario for the team. Org support is hard to come by in the R6 Pro League, so it seems gracious of Immortals to transfer the lineup to MIBR rather than just jumping ship and leaving the team twisting in the wind.

The former Immortals lineup will debut under the fresh moniker of MIBR at the Six Major Raleigh from Aug. 12 to 18. Fans can catch all the action by tuning into the official broadcast here.