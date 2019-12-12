How to watch the 2019 R6 United States Nationals

After a grueling nine-month battle, the Rainbow Six United States National Finals are just around the corner. R6 teams braved qualifying gauntlet after gauntlet to earn a spot in the finals, but their work is far from over.

Here’s how to watch the 2019 Rainbow Six United States Nationals.

The show kicks off on Friday, Dec. 13 at 11am CT with the opening ceremony and there are several ways for fans to watch.

Streams

Twitch

YouTube

Mixer

Steam

Schedule

Friday, Dec. 13

11am CT: Opening ceremony

Eastern Conference Playoffs

12pm CT: Soniqs vs. Tempo Storm

3pm CT: Spacestation Gaming vs. DarkZero Esports

Western Conference Playoffs

6pm CT: Team Reciprocity vs. Luminosity Gaming

9pm CT: TSM vs. Evil Geniuses

Saturday, Dec. 14

11am CT: Pre-Show

Showmatch

1pm CT: Military Branch Battle

Eastern Conference Finals

4:30pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

Western Conference Finals

7:30pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, Dec. 15

11am CT: Pre-Show

Showmatch

12pm CT: Creator’s Cup

USN: For the Fans

2:30pm CT

USN Championship

3pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

Twitch Drops

Just like any other major Rainbow Six Siege LAN event, Ubisoft will give viewers the opportunity to earn an exclusive Twitch Drop. All fans have to do is link their Uplay and Twitch accounts to receive their exclusive event charm. For more details on how to link accounts, fans can visit the official page here.

It’s been a long and tiresome road to the Rainbow Six United States Nationals, but fans will finally get to see their favorite teams clash this weekend. The R6 USN kicks off Dec. 13 at 11am CT.