How to get all achievements in Rainbow Six Extraction

It’s not uncommon to check how many hours it takes to complete a game before you start playing it. If you’re a hardcore fan, however, you should know those hours don’t always include the achievements/trophies. Completing all the missions is one thing, but unlocking all the achievements/trophies in a game is a whole other ballpark.
Players will unlock some of the achievements/trophies as they progress through Rainbow Six Extraction, but you’ll need to actively chase others if you’re looking to collect all the achievements/trophies in the game.
Rainbow Six Extraction currently features over 40 achievements/trophies with different difficulty ranges. You can complete some of them in a matter of minutes, but others may even require you to call for some help.
Here are all the achievements in Rainbow Six Extraction based on the PC version of the game.
|Achievement
|Requirement
|Vertigo
|Stun 100 enemies.
|Boom
|Kill 50 enemies with explosives or abilities.
|Eagle Eye
|Scan 50 enemies with REACT Tech.
|Dissected
|Destroy 50 Nests with takedowns.
|Defused
|Destroy 50 Breachers or Bloaters with takedowns.
|Eeeeeeeew
|Kill 75 Sludges with Explosives.
|Clear ‘Em Out
|Eliminate 100 Grunts.
|Don’t Talk to Rangers
|Kill 150 Tormentors and Spikers.
|Tidying Up
|Kill 30 Blinding Spores.
|No Hugs
|Kill 50 Rooters without being caught by them.
|Adrenaline
|Kill an enemy while prone.
|Dark Reflection
|Kill a Protean.
|Big Apple Calling
|Complete 20 objectives in New York.
|Fresco [sic] Bound
|Complete 20 objectives in San Francisco.
|To the North
|Complete 20 objectives in Alaska.
|Consequential
|Complete 20 objectives in Truth or Consequences.
|To Do
|Complete five different objectives.
|High Score
|Earn a score of 55,000 XP in a single incursion.
|Specialist
|Earn at least 30,000 XP on five Assignment or Crisis incursions.
|Mission Probable
|Extract from an incursion with all objectives completed and no one MIA.
|Curiouser
|Interact with a Point of Interest.
|Fieldwork
|Interact with five Points of Interest in each Region.
|Encyclopedia
|Interact with 100 Points of Interest.
|It’s All Connected
|Read each region’s final study description.
|Gun Nut
|Equip 15 Weapon Attachments.
|Spiffy
|Equip a Uniform on nine different operators.
|Proud Papa
|Equip Headgear on 18 different level 10 operators.
|Slap Fight
|Hit three enemies with melee attacks.
|Stayin’ Alive
|Revive three allies.
|Keep ‘Em Comin’
|Kill five different enemies in a single incursion.
|Defeated
|Kill five Smashers with a Takedown.
|Regicide
|Kill 10 Apexes.
|Reaper
|Kill 30 Sowers.
|Welcome Home
|Rescue one of your operators.
|Unscathed
|Extract from an incursion at 80 percent health or above after completing all Objectives.
|Unflinching
|Complete 15 objectives in the third sub-zone or further without falling to DBNO.
|Out With the Boys
|Complete all objectives on an Incursion with only male Operators. Can be completed solo.
|Girl’s Night
|Complete all objectives on an Incursion with only female Operators. Can be completed solo.
|Bigger Kahuna
|Complete all objectives and extract on five Incursions with a level 10 Operator.
|Major Flex
|Extract from an incursion after completing all research studies for the region.
|Not Afraid of Goo
|Destroy Sprawl with the REACT Laser in an Incursion.
|Charmed
|Equip a Legendary Charm.
Unlocking all the achievements after completing a game tends to be optional in most cases. The experience is a decent way to get more gameplay hours from your favorite titles and can even help unlock some easter eggs along the way.