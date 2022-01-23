How to get all achievements in Rainbow Six Extraction

It’s not uncommon to check how many hours it takes to complete a game before you start playing it. If you’re a hardcore fan, however, you should know those hours don’t always include the achievements/trophies. Completing all the missions is one thing, but unlocking all the achievements/trophies in a game is a whole other ballpark.

Players will unlock some of the achievements/trophies as they progress through Rainbow Six Extraction, but you’ll need to actively chase others if you’re looking to collect all the achievements/trophies in the game.

Rainbow Six Extraction currently features over 40 achievements/trophies with different difficulty ranges. You can complete some of them in a matter of minutes, but others may even require you to call for some help.

Here are all the achievements in Rainbow Six Extraction based on the PC version of the game.

Achievement Requirement Vertigo Stun 100 enemies. Boom Kill 50 enemies with explosives or abilities. Eagle Eye Scan 50 enemies with REACT Tech. Dissected Destroy 50 Nests with takedowns. Defused Destroy 50 Breachers or Bloaters with takedowns. Eeeeeeeew Kill 75 Sludges with Explosives. Clear ‘Em Out Eliminate 100 Grunts. Don’t Talk to Rangers Kill 150 Tormentors and Spikers. Tidying Up Kill 30 Blinding Spores. No Hugs Kill 50 Rooters without being caught by them. Adrenaline Kill an enemy while prone. Dark Reflection Kill a Protean. Big Apple Calling Complete 20 objectives in New York. Fresco [sic] Bound Complete 20 objectives in San Francisco. To the North Complete 20 objectives in Alaska. Consequential Complete 20 objectives in Truth or Consequences. To Do Complete five different objectives. High Score Earn a score of 55,000 XP in a single incursion. Specialist Earn at least 30,000 XP on five Assignment or Crisis incursions. Mission Probable Extract from an incursion with all objectives completed and no one MIA. Curiouser Interact with a Point of Interest. Fieldwork Interact with five Points of Interest in each Region. Encyclopedia Interact with 100 Points of Interest. It’s All Connected Read each region’s final study description. Gun Nut Equip 15 Weapon Attachments. Spiffy Equip a Uniform on nine different operators. Proud Papa Equip Headgear on 18 different level 10 operators. Slap Fight Hit three enemies with melee attacks. Stayin’ Alive Revive three allies. Keep ‘Em Comin’ Kill five different enemies in a single incursion. Defeated Kill five Smashers with a Takedown. Regicide Kill 10 Apexes. Reaper Kill 30 Sowers. Welcome Home Rescue one of your operators. Unscathed Extract from an incursion at 80 percent health or above after completing all Objectives. Unflinching Complete 15 objectives in the third sub-zone or further without falling to DBNO. Out With the Boys Complete all objectives on an Incursion with only male Operators. Can be completed solo. Girl’s Night Complete all objectives on an Incursion with only female Operators. Can be completed solo. Bigger Kahuna Complete all objectives and extract on five Incursions with a level 10 Operator. Major Flex Extract from an incursion after completing all research studies for the region. Not Afraid of Goo Destroy Sprawl with the REACT Laser in an Incursion. Charmed Equip a Legendary Charm.

Unlocking all the achievements after completing a game tends to be optional in most cases. The experience is a decent way to get more gameplay hours from your favorite titles and can even help unlock some easter eggs along the way.