How to get all achievements in Rainbow Six Extraction

Just 100-percent it before you exit.

Image via Ubisoft

It’s not uncommon to check how many hours it takes to complete a game before you start playing it. If you’re a hardcore fan, however, you should know those hours don’t always include the achievements/trophies. Completing all the missions is one thing, but unlocking all the achievements/trophies in a game is a whole other ballpark.

Players will unlock some of the achievements/trophies as they progress through Rainbow Six Extraction, but you’ll need to actively chase others if you’re looking to collect all the achievements/trophies in the game.

Rainbow Six Extraction currently features over 40 achievements/trophies with different difficulty ranges. You can complete some of them in a matter of minutes, but others may even require you to call for some help.

Here are all the achievements in Rainbow Six Extraction based on the PC version of the game.

AchievementRequirement
VertigoStun 100 enemies.
BoomKill 50 enemies with explosives or abilities.
Eagle EyeScan 50 enemies with REACT Tech.
DissectedDestroy 50 Nests with takedowns.
DefusedDestroy 50 Breachers or Bloaters with takedowns.
EeeeeeeewKill 75 Sludges with Explosives.
Clear ‘Em OutEliminate 100 Grunts.
Don’t Talk to RangersKill 150 Tormentors and Spikers.
Tidying UpKill 30 Blinding Spores.
No HugsKill 50 Rooters without being caught by them.
AdrenalineKill an enemy while prone.
Dark ReflectionKill a Protean.
Big Apple CallingComplete 20 objectives in New York.
Fresco [sic] BoundComplete 20 objectives in San Francisco.
To the NorthComplete 20 objectives in Alaska.
ConsequentialComplete 20 objectives in Truth or Consequences.
To DoComplete five different objectives.
High ScoreEarn a score of 55,000 XP in a single incursion.
SpecialistEarn at least 30,000 XP on five Assignment or Crisis incursions.
Mission ProbableExtract from an incursion with all objectives completed and no one MIA.
CuriouserInteract with a Point of Interest.
FieldworkInteract with five Points of Interest in each Region.
EncyclopediaInteract with 100 Points of Interest.
It’s All ConnectedRead each region’s final study description.
Gun NutEquip 15 Weapon Attachments.
SpiffyEquip a Uniform on nine different operators.
Proud PapaEquip Headgear on 18 different level 10 operators.
Slap FightHit three enemies with melee attacks.
Stayin’ AliveRevive three allies.
Keep ‘Em Comin’Kill five different enemies in a single incursion.
DefeatedKill five Smashers with a Takedown.
RegicideKill 10 Apexes.
ReaperKill 30 Sowers.
Welcome HomeRescue one of your operators.
UnscathedExtract from an incursion at 80 percent health or above after completing all Objectives.
UnflinchingComplete 15 objectives in the third sub-zone or further without falling to DBNO.
Out With the BoysComplete all objectives on an Incursion with only male Operators. Can be completed solo.
Girl’s NightComplete all objectives on an Incursion with only female Operators. Can be completed solo.
Bigger KahunaComplete all objectives and extract on five Incursions with a level 10 Operator.
Major FlexExtract from an incursion after completing all research studies for the region.
Not Afraid of GooDestroy Sprawl with the REACT Laser in an Incursion.
CharmedEquip a Legendary Charm.

Unlocking all the achievements after completing a game tends to be optional in most cases. The experience is a decent way to get more gameplay hours from your favorite titles and can even help unlock some easter eggs along the way.