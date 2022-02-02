How do you play Rainbow Six Extraction on Game Pass?

Rainbow Six Extraction blurs the line between tactical shooters and survival horror since players must use their weapons and abilities to escape incursions. The gameplay will feel familiar to Rainbow Six Siege veterans, although the new enemies will still send a shiver up your spine.

Extraction is available on almost every major platform, giving players several ways to enjoy the game. The game is also available on the Xbox Game Pass, meaning players with a subscription can enjoy the title without paying the full cost upfront. Playing Extraction through Game Pass can be tricky depending on the platform, but the steps are easy once you know what you’re doing.

Downloading Extraction on Game Pass on an Xbox console is straightforward. Open the Game Pass and find the game, then hit install. You can also use the Cloud Gaming beta to play Extraction without installing it to your system, but it’s recommended to install if possible. Once the game is downloaded, you can load it up and enjoy.

You can also download Extraction from the PC Game Pass, which has a few more steps. After selecting Extraction in the Game Pass, you’ll be taken to a web page requiring you to sign in to your Ubisoft account. If you don’t have an account, you can create it there.

After creating or connecting your account, you need to download the Ubisoft Connect app on your computer. Players are unable to download Extraction through the PC Game Pass app at the moment, although this might change. For now, download Ubisoft Connect, find Rainbow Six Extraction in the My Games section, and install it.