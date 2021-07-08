Hotancold, SSG annihilate TSM to take first in NAL

The most-hyped battle in the second stage of NAL ended in a wallop.

Spacestation defeated TSM 7-2 today behind a stellar performance from Matthew “Hotancold” Stevens to take a commanding lead in the North American League. Since Spacestation added Hotancold during the most recent Rainbow Six Siege transfer window, they’ve been unstoppable. They’ve only suffered one loss, an overtime 8-6 defeat to DarkZero.

With this win, Spacestation have qualified for the August Mexico Major, which will be held at a yet-to-be-announced location. In qualifying for the Major, Spacestation have netted themselves 225 “SI Points,” with more to be earned with Major placement. The SI Points qualify them for the Six Invitational, set to be held in Montreal, Canada in February 2022.

Spacestation have been on fire since the addition of Hotancold. They’ve won five matches in regulation and their only loss is in overtime, which guarantees them 16 points for the stage. With only XSET and beastcoast left in NAL Stage Two play, it seems like Spacestation have essentially secured themselves first place in the stage and one of the top seeds at the August Mexico Major.

Hotancold was excellent on the day, notching a staggering 17 kills and only four deaths, netting a stage-high 2.20 SiegeGG Rating.

As for TSM, they’ll need to play catch up. A winnable matchup for TSM against XSET will happen next week on July 14, but two very losable matches against Soniqs and Oxygen Esports loom on the horizon.