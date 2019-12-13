Here are the R6USN standings and results

It’s been almost nine months since Stage One of the Rainbow Six United States Nationals started last April, but the work is far from over for the qualified teams.

After besting their opponents in the Eastern and Western Conferences, the eight remaining teams have traveled to Las Vegas to scrap it out in the R6USN finals. Many teams participated in the qualifiers but these eight teams have proven that they have what it takes to hang with the best squads that the region has to offer.

Here are the current scores and standings for the 2019 Rainbow Six United States Nationals.

Quarterfinals

Eastern Conference Playoffs

Soniqs vs. Tempo Storm

Soniqs win 2-0

Border: 8-7 Soniqs win

Clubhouse: 8-7 Soniqs win

Spacestation Gaming vs. DarkZero Esports

TBD

Western Conference Playoffs

Team Reciprocity vs. Luminosity Gaming

TBD

TSM vs. Evil Geniuses

TBD