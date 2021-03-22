Here are the current standings in the Rainbow Six Siege EUL

Everything you need to know about the standings of the EUL.

Rainbow Six Siege‘s European League has kicked off and with it comes a host of exciting new teams.

Despite a slew of high-profile retirements, the star power of the league is still high. G2 still have Ben “CTZN” McMillan, BDS still have Stéphane “Shaiiko” Lebleu, and there are stars to be born.

The EUL will only be played on Mondays for six weeks in a row, with the final week containing three of the nine total playdays.

The standings for the season are based on points. Teams gain three points for a win, two points for an overtime win, one point for an overtime loss, and no points for a loss. In the event of a tie, round differential decides the leader. The format has shifted from draws to first-to-eight overtime.

Here are the current standings for the EUL 2021 season, stage one after one playday. The format is the team’s name, the number of points they have, followed by their round differential.

Rank Team name Points Round differential 1) Natus Vincere 6 +8 2) BDS Esport 6 +6 3) cowana Gaming 3 +2 4) TrainHard eSport 3 -2 5) G2 Esports 3 +1 6) Team Secret 3 -1 7) Virtus.Pro 3 -1 8) Rogue 3 -3 9) Team Vitality 0 -4 10) Team Empire 0 -6

This article will be regularly updated with the standings for the EUL.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.