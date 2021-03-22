Here are the current standings in the R6 NAL

The NAL (or North American League) for Rainbow Six Siege kicks off on March 24 and it’ll be in a new format. The double GSL of 2020 is gone and we’re moving on to a round-robin format without any draws.

To make room for SI 2021, rescheduled to May, there will be nine playdays over five weeks of action.

The participating teams include DarkZero Esports, Spacestation Gaming, TSM, Susquehanna Soniqs, Disrupt Gaming, Oxygen Esports, Mirage Esport, XSET, and beastcoast.

Here’s the schedule for this season of the NAL.

Playday No. 1: Wednesday, March 24

Wednesday, March 24 Playday No. 2: Wednesday, March 31

Wednesday, March 31 Playday No. 3: Tuesday, April 6

Tuesday, April 6 Playday No 4: Wednesday, April 7

Wednesday, April 7 Playday No. 5: Tuesday, April 13

Tuesday, April 13 Playday No. 6: Wednesday, April 14

Wednesday, April 14 Playday No. 7 (Super Week): Tuesday, April 20

(Super Week): Tuesday, April 20 Playday No. 8 (Super Week): Wednesday, April 21st

(Super Week): Wednesday, April 21st Playday No. 9 (Super Week): Thursday, April 22

You can watch all the action on the official R6 Twitch channel.

There are no current standings for the NAL since the first playday is yet to occur. This article will be regularly updated with the standings for the NAL.

