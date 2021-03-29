Here are the current standings in the Rainbow Six Siege APAC League

Find out who's leading the APAC region.

Rainbow Six Siege‘s APAC League is back in full swing in both the North and South divisions.

In the massive org-studded North, CAG, Cloud9, Fnatic, T1, and DAMWON Gaming are all battling it out for supremacy. In the South, former APAC North champions Giants Gaming fight to retain their title amid strong runs from Xavier and the Pittsburg Knights.

Here are the current standings for both APAC North and APAC South. Teams are given three points for a win, two points for an overtime win, one point for an overtime loss, and no points for a normal loss. Teams are sorted from first to last.

APAC North

TeamRecordRD DiffPTS
CYCLOPS Athlete Gaming2-0+96
Cloud92-0+56
GUTS Gaming1-1+23
Talon Esports1-103
FAV Gaming1-1-22
DAMWON Gaming1-1-22
Fnatic0-2-32
T1 0-2-90

APAC South

Team RecordRD DiffPTS
Knights2-0+86
Xavier Esports2-0+86
Seventh Heaven1-1+24
QConfirm1-103
Elevate1-1-12
Giants Gaming1-1-22
Order0-2-61
Wildcard0-2-90

