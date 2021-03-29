Here are the current standings in the Rainbow Six Siege APAC League

Rainbow Six Siege‘s APAC League is back in full swing in both the North and South divisions.

In the massive org-studded North, CAG, Cloud9, Fnatic, T1, and DAMWON Gaming are all battling it out for supremacy. In the South, former APAC North champions Giants Gaming fight to retain their title amid strong runs from Xavier and the Pittsburg Knights.

Here are the current standings for both APAC North and APAC South. Teams are given three points for a win, two points for an overtime win, one point for an overtime loss, and no points for a normal loss. Teams are sorted from first to last.

APAC North

Team Record RD Diff PTS CYCLOPS Athlete Gaming 2-0 +9 6 Cloud9 2-0 +5 6 GUTS Gaming 1-1 +2 3 Talon Esports 1-1 0 3 FAV Gaming 1-1 -2 2 DAMWON Gaming 1-1 -2 2 Fnatic 0-2 -3 2 T1 0-2 -9 0

APAC South

Team Record RD Diff PTS Knights 2-0 +8 6 Xavier Esports 2-0 +8 6 Seventh Heaven 1-1 +2 4 QConfirm 1-1 0 3 Elevate 1-1 -1 2 Giants Gaming 1-1 -2 2 Order 0-2 -6 1 Wildcard 0-2 -9 0

