Giants Gaming Rainbow Six Siege coach GiG accused of abuse

The Six Invitational is in two weeks.

Ellis “GiG” Hindle, the coach of Giants Gaming, has been accused of abuse by an ex-girlfriend.

The allegations date back to 2019, when GiG was coaching Natus Vincere to a Pro League Season 10 Finals title.

Among the alleged behavior are allegations of sending “explicit messages and images” to underage girls. In addition, the accusation details abusive behavior, including allegations that GiG “physically dragged me to the floor by my wrists,” and “trying to force me to have sex with him after him repeatedly yelling at me.”

Giants Gaming is qualified for the Six Invitational, Rainbow Six Siege‘s biggest tournament. Commonly known as “SI”, the tournament is set to begin on May 11. COVID-19 protocols set in place by Ubisoft recommend seven days of self-isolation, and mandate producing a negative PCR test 72 hours or more before departure. Only six people per team are allowed to attend the tournament.

Giants Gaming did not respond to a request for comment from Dot Esports. It’s unclear if Giants Gaming plans investigate the allegations or if they will affect GiG’s attendance at the Six Invitational.

GiG denied the allegations in a statement and said he forwarded “all relevant information” to the police.

“I have proof none of this is true and will show my side in due course but for now I’m going to let the police do their job,” the statement read.