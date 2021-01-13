Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Rainbow Six Siege set to have crossover event

A video that was uploaded to the Ubisoft YouTube account and quickly made private today implies that Rainbow Six Siege and Ghost Recon Breakpoint will have a live crossover event soon. The video might have been uploaded ahead of schedule.

This is far from the first crossover event between the Ghost Recon franchise and Rainbow Six Siege, though. In 2018, the franchises collided in Ghost Recon Wildlands.

The mission involved finding Caviera, a Brazilian Rainbow Six operator who specializes in stealth, flanking, and interrogations.

Caviera had gone off the grid and French operator Twitch was dispatched to Bolivia to help find her. The event featured new Ghost Recon emotes similar to Caviera’s release trailer, a PvP update that featured a new class that functioned similar to how Rainbow Six operators “Doc” and “Smoke” function, and all sorts of new customization options.

It’s not a stretch to believe that similar items and gameplay updates are coming to the Ghost Recon franchise, given what we know about the previous Rainbow Six Siege crossover.

Ubisoft has lately been extended the universes of its games. Rainbow Six Siege now features a playable Sam Fisher, codenamed “Zero” in-game. Ghost Recon has also had a Splinter Cell crossover event in Wildlands.