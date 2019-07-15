G2 play spoiler to LFO in R6 Pro League EU matchday 6

G2 have been underperforming in the Rainbow Six Pro League European division and it didn’t look like they’d have an easy matchup this week against top-ranked Looking For Org. Although LFO are without organizational support, they’ve done a good job hanging in at the top. But G2 came looking to spoil their fun today.

For a while, it looked like both teams had met their match, especially since G2 were performing up to snuff on attack. With a scoreline of 2-2 approaching the half, Maurice “AceeZ” Erkelenz looked to pull LFO ahead with a clutch runout on Niclas “Pengu” Mouritzen’s Buck and a follow up onto Fabian Hällsten. With those two important kills out of the way, LFO picked up a leading round at 3-2.

Valentin “risze” Liradelfo forced a 4-2 lead at the half with a flurry of frags on the unsuspecting G2 roster. As far as the first half was concerned, it looked like former LeStream teammate Aleksi “UUNO” Työppönen may have jumped ship a bit too early. The same couldn’t be said when looking at G2’s defense, though.

A complete shutdown by G2’s top-floor defense looked more like the G2 fans are accustomed to seeing. At the very least, G2 are the EU version of season nine Team Liquid in the sense that they may not be able to make the finals, but they’re going to play spoiler to as many hopeful teams as possible—starting with LFO. After tying it back up at 4-4, G2 looked more like their dangerous selves.

LFO’s attacks just couldn’t stand up to G2’s defensive holds. For two straight rounds, G2 held the line against LFO with little to no opposition from the top-ranked team in the division. With a late-match lead, G2 were poised to snatch the game away from LFO and give the squad their first loss of season 10. But LFO wouldn’t lay down for G2, sweeping through them with relative ease.

Tied 5-5, UUNO gave match point to his squad by picking up a flank on two LFO players. For some odd reason, the two LFO players that UUNO picked up weren’t paying attention to the flank and were instead looking in the same direction. LFO needed the draw but G2 needed a win even more. Like PENTA and GiFu, G2 are in no position to be losing out on a 6-5 scoreline.

G2 barely grabbed the win off of LFO at 7-5. While this was a much-needed win, the legendary team is still stuck in the bottom three. Conversely, LFO just barely slip into second place by one point. Luckily for both Empire and LFO, Vitality are the nearest threat and they’re five points behind.

The European division of the R6 Pro League returns on Monday, July 22 for matchday seven. Fans can catch the official stream here.