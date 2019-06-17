G2 dominate mousesports in first matchday of R6 Pro League EU division season 10

Season 10 of the Rainbow Six Siege Pro League kicked off with several features in and out of the game. From fresh rosters to changes in the map pool, the first day of play for the European division gave fans a new look at a familiar formula.



G2 Esports vs. mousesports was the match on everyone’s minds. With the recent roster move of Joonas “jNSzki” Savolainen to mouz and Aleksi “UUNO” Työppönen replacing jNSzki on G2, all eyes were on these European teams.



ESL Rainbow Six on Twitter Absolute domination! @G2esports defeats @mousesports 7-1 without giving them much chance of fighting back. #R6PL

UUNO managed to get the first kill of the match on jNSzki, which was ironically fitting and definitely made a statement. It’s unrealistic that UUNO targeted jNSzki, but it seemed like a hard flex from the new G2 player. But jNSzki answered by taking down G2 captain Fabian Hӓllsten almost immediately in round two.



Despite some interesting kill trades, mouz failed to gain any momentum for four straight rounds. UUNO absolutely dominated the match on the attack and proved his worth almost immediately. Mouz finally picked up a win in round five, which also served as the only Kitchen defense win on the new Kafe map.



G2 closed out the match looking ridiculously strong with a 7-1 win over mouz. Some fans were disappointed to see mouz flounder in their season 10 debut. JNSzki might need more time to acclimate to the new team and build chemistry.



PENTA on Twitter Not the start we were hoping for in the new season of #R6PL, as we were unable to show good defense on Kafe Dostoyevsky. (4-7) On Wednesday, we’re taking part in #R6FL, and we will be ready. GG! #ThisIsPenta

PENTA and the new Natus Vincere roster met on the newly-reworked Kafe map. The map looked to have strong improvements in its Pro League debut. Despite the rework only going live about a week ago, both teams seemed comfortable on attack. Entry into the building has become a bit more varied and allowed both Na’Vi and PENTA to run faster attacks, especially on the Kitchen site.



This specific Na’Vi roster is new to the Pro League, but they really hung in there with the seasoned PENTA roster. The most problematic part of the new Kafe seems to be Kitchen site. Both teams stumbled when attempting to counter rushes and PENTA had the misfortune of losing out on Kitchen, giving the match to Na’Vi at 7-4.



LeStream Esport and CHAOS also faced off on the newly-reowkred Kafe map. The match seemed even but quickly ran away from CHAOS. It was probably the most predictable matchup of the day in terms of how it played out. Despite Rickard “Secretly” Olofsson’s best efforts to frag out and carry his team, LeStream rolled CHAOS over at 7-4. CHAOS have a lot of talent, but today, they seemed to bank on Secretly a bit too much and suffered because of it.



ESL Rainbow Six on Twitter @LeStreamFR gets their first victory of Season X! GG & WP! #R6PL

Vitality fell behind Team Empire quickly in their matchup on Kafe. Empire gained a 4-2 lead at the half and looked to be in the same great form they showed during the season nine Milan Finals.



But Vitality answered Empire on several occasions. The match came back from a 3-1 Empire lead to a 5-4 Empire lead. Vitality showed up to play and clearly had something to prove. The newly-minted pro team continued to give Empire a good run on Kafe.



Vitality brought the match to 6-5 in an impressive show of force. It seems like bad luck for the team’s first match in the Pro League to be against the season nine Milan champions, but it gave Vitality the opportunity to establish that they aren’t a squad to be taken lightly in season 10.



ESL Rainbow Six on Twitter The reigning champions were victorious, but the match was much closer than expected! GG! @team_empire 7-5 @TeamVitality #R6PL

Despite a 7-5 loss, Vitality really held their own against Team Empire. The match could’ve easily gone either way, but Empire managed to get their re-frags and clean up shop at the end of the day.



Due to the new broadcasting format, the European division returns on Friday, June 21. Fans can catch the official broadcast here.