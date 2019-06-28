G2 and Empire draw in R6 Pro League EU matchday 4

G2 Esports and Team Empire are hailed as two of the best teams in the world of Rainbow Six esports. And matchday four of the European division finally saw the two teams clash in season 10 on Coastline.

Both teams went through some roster changes since they last met in season nine. Danila “dan” Dontsov came onto the Empire roster a week after the season nine G2 matchup and Aleksi “UUNO” Työppönen just joined G2 in late May. Despite having to work in new additions, both teams have been showing strength after the roster moves.

After some excellent attacks, Empire gained a 3-0 lead in the match. Conversely, G2 didn’t find a win until round four, but no momentum was gained. Danil “JoyStiCK” Gabov continued to be a massive hindrance to the entire G2 roster and the team approached a strong 4-2 lead before the half.

G2 Esports on Twitter Nice and clean ✨ It’s a flawless attack round against @team_empire! 🔴 https://t.co/79J1iH9v0b https://t.co/4tlkyGcX4T

G2 looked much stronger on the attack, though, with a perfect round over Empire. Attacking allowed G2 to live up to their status in the pro scene as one of the best teams. They bent the map to their will with creative angles and destruction. After a rough road on defense, G2 were poised to break a 4-4 tie and push ahead of the Russian giant.

ESL Rainbow Six on Twitter Super low on health but still flawless! @G2esports is bouncing back, but the match is not over yet! #R6PL https://t.co/ywZ1Y38FnJ

Empire’s top fragger, JoyStiCK, somehow teamkilled Dmitry “Scyther” Semenov before the next round began, putting the team at a large disadvantage. Even after a rough start, Empire clutched up to prove why they walked away with the season nine Pro League title. With the match at 5-5, it looked primed for a draw.

Empire narrowly grabbed round 11 to push for match point, guaranteeing at least one point on the board. G2 needed to pull out the draw or suffer a drop in the standings. Niclas “Pengu” Mouritzen gave G2 a man advantage in round 12, which helped push the tie at 6-6.

Despite the matchup ending in a draw, there was plenty of gameplay for fans to sink their teeth into over the course of 12 rounds. Both teams managed to run aggressive, yet adaptive, strats against each other to showcase why they’re the squads to beat in the scene. Even after both teams went through roster moves, they’re still managing to repeat their season nine pattern of draws.

The European division of Rainbow Six Pro League is set to take a break for DreamHack Valencia and will return on Friday, July 12. Fans can catch the official broadcast here.