G2 and BDS set to face off in EUL Finals

With G2 Esports’ 2-0 victory over Virtus.Pro today in the semifinals of the EUL Finals, the Rainbow Six Siege EUL grand finals are primed for a rematch of the August Mini-Major series between G2 and BDS.

BDS raced out to a 1-0 map count against Natus Vincere in the other semifinal match with a 7-0 victory on Consulate. Na’Vi fought back to even the map count but fell in the decider map to the French juggernaut.

G2 had a stellar opening map as well. They jumped out to a 5-1 lead on their attacking half on Clubhouse, a notoriously difficult map to attack. They never looked back on map one and took home the 2-0 victory with an overtime round 15 victory.

This isn’t the first time G2 and BDS have met in the finals. In the EU August Mini-Major finals, G2 raced out to a 2-0 map lead. BDS completed the reverse sweep and won the match 3-2. BDS failed to defend their Mini-Major crown at the November Mini-Major and fell 0-3 to the all-Russian Team Empire. G2 did not qualify for the November Mini-Major.

Both G2 and BDS have qualified for the 2021 Six Invitational. At SI 2020, the only EU team to make the main stage of the competition was BDS. Both BDS and G2 were knocked out by Ninjas in Pyjamas, the eventual runner-up of the tournament.

The match will begin at 18:00 CET on Jan. 17.