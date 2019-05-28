Former Black Dragons analyst shares alleged proof of R6 Pro League match-fixing

Last week, Black Dragons’ former analyst Thiago “Thyy” Nicézio accused FaZe Clan and Black Dragons of match-fixing in season nine of R6 Pro League. Nicézio has now released some of his proof to the public.



Nicézio alleged BD’s Gleidson “GdNN1” Marcondes Reginato Junior and FaZe Clan’s Ronaldo “ion” Koji Osawa Filho were involved in a match-fixing scheme in which BD purposefully threw their week 12 matchup with FaZe. The favor was to be repaid by FaZe in an upcoming matchup up in the Brasileirão Major.



In a newly released video, Nicézio shared several screenshots of a text thread regarding the match-fixing with an unidentified BD player. “It’s done, fella,” the unidentified BD player said in a reply to Nicézio, according to a translation by Siege.gg. “We will win the BR6 match. It’s an exchange. I think that if you want to have a say on our discussions, you should, as I said, be more participative, man.”



There is no way to identify which player Nicézio was communicating with in this thread, but if Nicézio can prove which player the texts belong to, then the evidence would hold rather strong. While the former analyst does not have proof that the full FaZe roster was involved in the match-fixing, he does claim to have proof that at least ion was active in the alleged scheme. “What I can prove though, is that Ion is involved,” Nicézio said, according to the translation. “I won’t leak any more proofs though, this is up to ESL or Ubisoft, they will decide what will happen from now on.”



Thyy claims that this kind of behavior reaches region-wide and is present in several other esports, including CS:GO and LoL. Nicézio does not provide any proof to support his claims about other esports’ unprofessionalism and it’s unlikely he’ll provide any in the future since he plans to go quiet after this round of leaked information. The video is set to be taken down after a short while, according to a translation.



Since Nicézio’s accusations first went public, there has been a slow and steady stream of updates. Nicézio maintains that neither Denis “pings” Vidigal or Nicolle “Cherrygumms” Merhy had any knowledge of the scheme. FaZe and its players have remained quiet on the matter. The only information regarding FaZe came from BD co-founder Denis “pings” Vidigal during a recent interview with Dot Esports. As usual, more information is bound to drop following a full investigation by BD, Ubisoft, and ESL. A full translation of Nicézio’s video can be found on Pastebin.

Leonardo Biazzi contributed to this report.

H/T Siege.gg/TheRussianEwok