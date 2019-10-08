Everything you need to know about the Six Invitational 2020

For fans of Rainbow Six esports, nothing quite compares to the Six Invitational. And with another season of the Pro League almost in the books, that time is quickly approaching again.

After a grueling season of the Pro League, top teams will have the opportunity to compete in the world’s largest and perhaps most competitive Rainbow Six event.

The Six Invitational will be held from Feb. 7 to 16 at Place Bell in Laval, greater Montreal area. Offline group stages will kick off on Feb. 7 and run through Feb. 9. The group stages will be closed to the public, which is typical for large R6 international LAN events.

Following the group stages, the first two days of the playoffs will go down from Feb. 11 to 12. But again, this will be closed to the public. The event venue will open on Feb. 14 for the final two days of the playoffs and grand finals. Fans will still be able to watch all of the closed events live on YouTube and Twitch.

Tickets for the Six Invitational 2020 will have two price tiers. The Operator Pass will cost $71.26 while the Elite Pass will be $180.04. Operator Passes include unrestricted seating within the venue, an in-game charm, and all SI 2020 Twitch drops. For the premium Elite Pass, fans will have access to the Operator Pass but will also get an exclusive weapon skin, a Sledge uniform and headgear, and a fast pass for the demo booths, signings, fast venue entry, and a premium swag bag.

Two teams are pulled from each division of the Pro League to compete in the Invitational. Team Empire and TSM will be joining due to their respective wins at the Six Major Raleigh and DreamHack Montreal Minor. There will also be a qualifier from each region present, along with one other invited team.

Ubisoft will allow for cosplay at the event but fans should consult the official cosplay rules for the event ahead of designing and producing their outfits. There are obviously no real or prop weapons allowed, including knives. Along with no weapons being allowed, cosplayers aren’t permitted to use real magazines in their cosplay. Metal bullets and shells also aren’t allowed.

Fans under the age of 18 aren’t permitted to attend the Six Invitational 2020 unless they’re accompanied by an adult or have obtained informed consent.

The Six Invitational 2020 is by far one of the largest and most exciting events for R6 esports fans. With high-level competition around every corner, there’s bound to be some heated matchups. While things get competitive at Six Invitationals, the events remain largely a celebration of the community and sportsmanship. From streamers to the pros and memers, everyone is celebrated at the Six Invitational.

Tickets are on sale now and can be found here.