Dropshotting temporarily returns to Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft has revealed that a divisive mechanic is temporarily returning with the launch of Operation Phantom Sight. Dropshotting has been inadvertently re-enabled leading up to the new operation’s release.



Ubisoft removed dropshotting from Siege in 2018 after the devs took a look at the feedback and assessed the merit of the mechanic. The removal of the dropshot tactic also prompted devs to look at crouch-lean spamming, which allowed players to shoulder lean or crouch rapidly in order to avoid being shot. The “cheesing” had gone down a good amount since dropshots were removed and the overall experience seemed a bit fairer.



The return of dropshotting will undoubtedly be frustrating to deal with during Operation Phantom Sight. The new season of Siege is already launching with “partial fixes and fail-safes” for the claymore, deployable shield, and Clash exploits, so inadvertently adding dropshots back into the game will likely cause more player frustration.



There’s no set date for the fix, and with so many other issues to tackle, the dev team has a lot on its plate. Fixes are definitely coming at some point during Operation Phantom Sight, but not knowing when is a bit frustrating for some players. Siege fans hope it will be back in good shape by the midseason.