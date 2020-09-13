Disrupt Gaming signs J90 to round out R6 roster

Disrupt Gaming signed Jack “J90” Burkhard to its starting Rainbow Six Siege roster today to replace Zachary “Nyx” Thomas.

Disrupt surprised Rainbow Six fans during Stage One of the North American League with their strong play, particularly from young entry player Nick “njr” Rapier. They’ve now moved another former member of the infamous Oblivion roster under their roof.

J90 will replace former captain Nyx, who was let go from the team due to internal issues. While J90 was set to play the upcoming Challenger League season with RentFree, he only scrimmaged with RentFree for a week before his tryout with Disrupt, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Disrupt surprised pundits during the inaugural stage by not finishing in dead last. Their roster was believed to be a “Frankenstein’s Monster” of players who were dropped by other teams, notably Nyx and Alexander “Retro” Lloyd from Team Reciprocity. Disrupt finished seventh out of eight teams but were extremely competitive in their losses, managing to peel a map apiece off Oxygen Esports and reigning Invitational champions Spacestation Gaming.

The success of the former Oblivion members has Rainbow Six fans believing in the future of the North American region. Before signing with Disrupt, J90 and yet another former Oblivion teammate Marc “Lags” Lagestee played a match or two in the NAL as substitutes for the Susquehanna Soniqs while the team dealt with visa issues for their EU imports, SlebbeN and Gomfi. Three of the five players from Oblivion, who were all underage before 2020, have a spot in the extremely competitive NAL.

J90’s best statistics while with the Soniqs came in their 2-0 victory over Tempo Storm on Jun. 29, where he notched a 70-percent KOST (the percentage of rounds the player gets a kill, plants or defuses the objective, survives the round, or is traded) and a 1.20 SiegeGG rating. He technically enters Disrupt’s lineup with a 2-1 match record and a 3-3 map record as a professional player.