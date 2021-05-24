DarkZero’s Skys retires from competitive Rainbow Six Siege

One of North America’s longest-tenured Rainbow Six Siege players, Alex “Skys” Magor, has retired from the game, he announced today.

“This decision has not come easy and I’ve spent the last few months thinking about it & mentally it just feels to be the right time,” Skys said. “I feel like I have lost myself as a person over the past couple months & with that have slowly started to not enjoy playing the game.”

Skys was DarkZero’s second highest-rated player at the Six Invitational 2021. They fell in the first round of the lower bracket to FURIA at the event.

Skys won a Six Invitational in 2017 when the professional scene was split between PC and Xbox. Elevate, his team, annihilated Vitality in the SI Xbox 2017 grand finals. Skys made the switch to PC when the Xbox pro league was deprecated. He notably played for Reciprocity and was one of the highest-rated players in North America when playing for DarkZero.

This is the latest high-profile Siege retirement in 2021, a year that seems to be full of them. Niclas “Pengu” Mouritzen and Troy “Canadian” Jaroslawski, two Siege players who were among the most successful of all time, retired earlier this year as well.