DarkZero, Spacestation to play in SteelSeries Rival Cup this weekend

DarkZero and Spacestation will revisit their NAL Stage 2 match with the help of SteelSeries.

After a week of cross-pollination in content between Spacestation Gaming and DarkZero Esports’ Rainbow Six Siege teams, SteelSeries announced today that the teams will play each other in their Rival Cup on Saturday, Dec. 19.

The victors will take home $5,000, while the losers will still pocket $2,500.

saw @SpacestationGG and @DarkZeroGG going at it on the timeline last night👀



let's see which one of them can back up the trash talk…



presenting the RIVAL CUP🏆



👉Saturday the 19th

👉2PM CST

👉cash prize pool

👉https://t.co/25pc0X21ti



who's taking it?🧐 pic.twitter.com/dAR9AeYYxf — SteelSeries (@SteelSeries) December 16, 2020

The pair last locked horns in early November during NAL Stage Two play, with Spacestation taking home a 2-1 victory. They didn’t meet in the November Mini-Major, which was ultimately won by TSM.

ⓓⓔⓐⓡ @DarkZeroGG,



𝚆𝚎 ₕₐᵥₑ 𝔂𝓸𝓾𝓻 🅿🅻🅰🆈 βօօҟ!

hOw s̴h̴o̴u̴l̴d̴ ຟē ₛₑₜₜₗₑ [̲̅T][̲̅h][̲̅i][̲̅s][̲̅?] pic.twitter.com/yx9wltzBjD — Spacestation Gaming (@SpacestationGG) December 15, 2020

DarkZero and Spacestation are two of North America’s premiere Rainbow Six teams. DarkZero won the August Mini-Major, which was online. Spacestation are the reigning Six Invitational champions and won the final season of ESL’s Pro League this spring.

The showmatch could have some overlap with the Six Invitational Closed Qualifiers, which are scheduled to start an hour after the match on the official Rainbow Six Twitch channel. The Rival Cup will take place on Dec. 19 at 2pm CT on the SteelSeries Twitch channel.