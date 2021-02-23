DarkZero parts ways with HotanCold

DarkZero has released Matt “HotanCold” Stevens from its five-man Rainbow Six Siege roster.

“Matt has been a member of DarkZero since it’s inception and his contributions to it are immeasurable,” the organization said on Twitter.

With HotanCold’s departure, there’s only one remaining player from the original DarkZero roster: Kyle “Mint” Lander. Brandon “BC” Carr is technically still on the team as a coach as well, but he stepped back from playing some time ago.

Honestly never thought I'd ever say goodbye to DZ, want to say thanks to everyone there for treating me like family for all these years. To all of my fans, I plan to continue playing professionally just have to weigh my options moving forward. I guess this is what they call LFT.. — Matthew | DZ (@HotancoldDZ) February 23, 2021

DarkZero won the August Mini-Major but fell short of their goals at the November Mini-Major and the U.S. Finals. They were a top-six team at the 2020 Six Invitational, the most recent international competition in Rainbow Six Siege.

The NAL will be played offline at the Esports Arena in Las Vegas for the 2021 season.

The transfer window will be open until March 7, effectively putting the organization’s search for a fifth player on a tight deadline. DarkZero’s roster now features Alexander “Skys” Magor, Tyler “Ecl9pse” McMullan, Paul “Hyper” Kontopanagiotis, and Mint.

The NAL returns on March 24.