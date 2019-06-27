DarkZero edge out Evil Geniuses in R6 Pro League NA matchday 4

After a disappointing start to season 10 of the Rainbow Six Pro League, Evil Geniuses and DarkZero continue to scrap back to top-tier status.

EG showed up ready to play with three consecutive defensive wins to kick things off on Kafe, with everyone playing their part in the early rounds. Highly coordinated holds dictated the match until DZ found a round of their own in round four.

Evil Geniuses on Twitter Kills come fast and furious in the final seconds of the round as we take a 3-0 lead on @DarkZeroGG! Match is still ongoing, and momentum may shift after halftime: https://t.co/nB1vgaJ3s9 https://t.co/nFcMuBM6RY

Following a clutch skylight drop by Brandon “BC” Carr into Bar site, EG seemed shaken up. Troy “Canadian” Jaroslawski somehow teamkilled Ammar “Necrox” Albanna before round five had even gotten underway. DarkZero looked to follow up a strong show against Rogue last matchday and it was a convincing show, to say the least.

ESL Rainbow Six on Twitter @BrandonCarrDZ strikes from above! 🔥🔥 #R6PL https://t.co/LoPSTYgPjl

With EG letting a 3-0 lead slip away in the blink of an eye, the match took on a more even tone going forward. DZ tied up the match 3-3 at the half and swiftly took EG down a peg. In three rounds, DZ had managed to go through a complete metamorphosis from sluggish to lightning quick on the frags.

EG continued to stumble through the middle of the match. The sluggishness seemed to transfer from team-to-team. With the match at 4-3, EG needed to get another round on the board, and fortunately, the team was able to find a much-needed win in round eight. An insane push onto Kitchen site completely leveled the DZ roster, while EG only sacrificed one teammate in the process.

Evil Geniuses on Twitter Calm and collected, @Yung_R6 wins the 1v2 to give us back the lead against @DarkZeroGG. One more round will give us a minimum tie. https://t.co/nB1vgaJ3s9 https://t.co/Pws0EIZaD9

The Kitchen site continued to prove unkind to DZ. EG’s Austin “Yung” Trexler clutched up a one-vs-two with relative ease to push a minor lead of 5-4. With both teams awake, the match bounced back-and-forth with DZ narrowly reaching match point at 6-5.

Despite some early struggles for DZ, the team came back to secure the match at 7-5. EG looked alright, but they couldn’t keep the momentum flowing. It can’t feel good to lose out on points to one of Maestro’s Evil Eyes. With plays like this and a wickedly strong LMG, it’s a wonder the Italian operator hasn’t been nerfed.

The North American division of Rainbow Six Pro League returns Wednesday, July 10 for matchday five following a break for DreamHack Valencia. Fans can catch the official broadcast here.