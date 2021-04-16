Cloud9 secure first in APAC North Stage One with undefeated record

Cloud9’s Rainbow Six Siege team defeated CAG 7-4 today to finish APAC North’s first stage in first place.

The all-Korean roster has been dominant in the opening months of 2021. They’re 7-0 on the season and no one has pushed them into an overtime match. If CAG had won their match, both teams would’ve been 6-1 and tied for the No. 1 spot. C9 were pushed to a 7-5 scoreline twice by GUTS Gaming and T1.

Lee “Nova” Si-hun has been exceptional for C9 during this stage. The support leads APAC North in clutches, plants, and KOST%—arguably the three most important stats in Rainbow Six. Good support play is integral to R6 success and C9 appear to have an abundance of it.

C9 have been an absolute terror in APAC but have yet to find international success. Part of this is due to the COVID-19 pandemic effectively deleting international LANs from the realm of possibility, but part of it is also due to APAC simply being a newer region without a large number of quality teams.

C9 will have a chance to prove their form soon, though. The Six Invitational was postponed from its normal February date to May, which is right around the corner. The format has yet to be revealed, but C9 have already qualified for the tournament. And if they continue to play like this, they’ll stand a good chance at making a deep run—something an APAC team hasn’t done since Nora-Rengo (2018 Pro League Finals season eight) and Fnatic (SI 2020) were on top.