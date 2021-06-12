CCS, yoboyRoy, and Magnet comprise new R6 ‘streamer charms’

If you’re looking to support your favorite Rainbow Six Siege streamers, Ubisoft has a program for you.

Since 2019, there have been “streamer charms” featuring outstanding members of the community who create content around R6. George “KingGeorge” Kassa, Michael “shroud” Grzesiek, and Parker “INTERRO” Mackay all have their own charms in the game.

In an Ubisoft Forward post-show today, three more additions to the program were announced, with a first for the program in honoring a community esports league.

New streamer charms are being added with Y6S2 North Star!@yoboyRoyGaming@MagnetR6@CCSesports — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) June 12, 2021

Etienne “Mag” Rousseau, “yoboyroy,” and CCS now have charms in the game.

Mag (also known as Magnet for long-time viewers), is an Australian professional player for Fnatic. Fnatic are consistently one of APAC’s best teams on the international stage, and Mag has an infectious personality to boot. Yoboyroy has been a content creator since the early days of Siege and is currently signed with Spacestation Gaming.

CCS is different from every other streamer charm currently in the game. The acronym stands for Cyberathlete Championship Series, and CCS has done more for the amateur scene than anyone else. It fostered the careers of many esports players; Invitational stars like Jason “Beaulo” Doty and Evan “Yoggah” Nelson competed in CCS before Pro League or the NAL.

You can obtain these charms by subscribing to the individual Twitch channels of the streamers.