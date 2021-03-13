Canadian steps away from competitive R6

Troy “Canadian” Jaroslawski has been with Rainbow Six Siege from the beginning. But today he announced he would be parting ways with Spacestation Gaming and stepping away from playing competitive R6.

There are few players that will leave R6 more accomplished than Canadian. He’s a two-time Invitational winner and won a Pro League finals as well.

He came

He saw

He conquered



Thank you, @BroCanadian 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/DaBdyfwkHB — Spacestation Gaming (@SpacestationGG) March 13, 2021

Canadian’s first Six Invitational victory came with Continuum in 2017 where they defeated eRa Eternity 2-1 in the grand finals. A few months after, the Continuum roster was acquired by Evil Geniuses. EG was the first big organization to enter R6, and the Continuum acquisition was a turning point in the fortunes of the esport as a whole.

Evil Geniuses saw success, but no first-place finishes. They lost to PENTA Sports 3-2 in the grand finals of the Six Invitational 2018, a series that most fans consider to be the best competitive R6 series of all time. They infamously blew a massive lead to Team Empire at the Pro League Season 9 finals, one where Canadian helped throw a round by foolishly peeking Oregon’s white stairs with the CZ75.

Canadian left Evil Geniuses to join Spacestation Gaming and finally won a big event with a 3-2 victory over Ninjas In Pyjamas in the grand finals of the Six Invitational 2020.

There have been four Six Invitationals, and Canadian played in the grand finals of three, winning two.

His retirement is a massive blow to the North American scene and potentially to Spacestation. North America, as a region, is not known for having many good IGLs, and the ones that are good have already been snapped up by other top teams.

Spacestation said more information about the future of the team will “come soon.”