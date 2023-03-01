Brava is the latest operator added to Rainbow Six Siege and comes equipped with the new Kludge Drone. The drone allows her to capture and control enemy devices, making it a powerful tool when pushing objectives.

The drone is not, however, impossible to counter with the right operator. There are several ways to deal with the pesky new item, but certain characters make it a much easier experience. Here are a few of the best counters to Brava in Rainbow Six Siege.

The three best Brava counters in Rainbow Six Siege

Mozzie

Mozzie is an excellent counter to any Attacker with a controllable drone, including Brava. His Pests can capture Brava’s Kludge Drone and turn it against the attacking team.

Controlling attacker gadgets can significantly impede their ability to enter and take control of areas or objectives. The Kludge Drone also destroys electronic devices that can’t be captured, providing another way to counter attacker gadgets.

The Pests are also easy to deploy, so make sure to use them all each round for maximum efficiency.

If you encounter a talented Brava player, consider choosing Mozzie to level the playing field.

Mute

One of the best ways to counter any electronic attacker gadget in Siege is with Mute’s Signal Disruptors. This disables any electronic device within a short radius, eliminating them before they can cause any harm. This means Brava won’t be able to get her drone close enough to capture or destroy defender gadgets.

Mute’s disruptors can be destroyed or disabled, but Brava won’t be able to do it alone. Mute is an excellent pick for most situations, and the introduction of Brava cements the operator’s place on any team.

Vigil

Vigil might not come to mind when you think of a counter to Brava, but he is one of the few operators that can avoid detection from her Kludge Drone. His Rendering Cloak allows him to remain hidden from attacker drones and devices, including the Kludge Drone.

The Kludge Drone primarily helps deal with defender gadgets, but it also gathers intel on the enemy team. Vigil can remain hidden by using his ability, which cannot be countered by Brava. Use this to your advantage to punish players that assume an area is clear when they don’t see you with a drone.