Beastcoast upsets TSM in NAL play

Defying the odds, beastcoast upset TSM 7-3 in a best-of-one in Rainbow Six Siege‘s revamped NAL.

It didn’t come easy for beastcoast, as they had to clutch out many close rounds and had several close calls along the way. Charlie “rooty” Tran and Joseph “Phozzo” Eisenmann had exceptional individual games.

the man @RootyR6 playing out of his mind and clutching it out vs TSM 😎 pic.twitter.com/f15S8nsZt8 — beastcoast (@beastcoast) March 24, 2021

TSM are the 2020 NAL Finals champions, and are a consensus favorite heading into the 2021 Six Invitational, which has been rescheduled for May. They’re one of the consensus best teams in the world, and the North America homers would say TSM is the best team in the world. Beastcoast, on the other hand, are fresh into the NAL from NACL, the second tier of R6.

While this outcome could be the start of a “changing of the guard,” it’s too early in the NAL to say if anyone can challenge the top teams long-term. TSM are still an excellent roster with top-tier talent, although they made several uncharacteristic mistakes.

Beastcoast will head into a bye, and TSM will have to recalibrate and retool their team for a marquee matchup with XSET on March 31.

