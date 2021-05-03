Apocalypse LTM heading to Rainbow Six Siege

Another LTM is on its way to Rainbow Six Siege. The Apocalypse in-game event will be live from May 4 to 18, Ubisoft announced today.

Set in the distant future where humanity is struggling to survive with dwindling resources, the operators of Rainbow Six will be facing off for control of what appears to be a source of energy in a Mad Max-esque destroyed environment. The event will only be live for a limited time and will likely feature skins that can be purchased with Renown or R6 Credits.

Humanity destroyed our planet, yet life among death pursued. Play the Apocalypse in-game event to protect the only life left on Earth. Become the last bastion of hope and play for a limited-time from May 4 – May 18. pic.twitter.com/cL6uN1mqei — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) May 3, 2021

Not much is known about precisely how the event will play, but the trailer seems to indicate that it’ll be either the Secure Area or Bomb game modes. The map is definitely Outback, which is set to be reworked at some point during year six of content.

The operators that will receive skins for the event appear to be Fuze, Maestro, Melusi, Valkyrie, Gridlock, Nomad, Maverick, Smoke, Twitch, and Rook. There could be more skins for more operators that aren’t featured in the trailer, though.

There’s bound to be more than what’s shown in the trailer. But if the event is simply one of the core game modes on a reskinned map, R6 fans may not be happy.

The game mode is set to release tomorrow, May 4, and will last until May 18.