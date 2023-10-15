All the teams confirmed for the Rainbow Six: Siege Atlanta Major

Finally, a Major will return to North American soil in the Rainbow Six: Siege arena. Sixteen teams qualified for the event, and the groups were announced live on broadcast for fans all around the world. Here are all the teams qualified for the Rainbow Six: Siege Atlanta Major and what group they’re in.

Group A

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Sandbox Gaming

Geekay Esports

Crest Gaming

Group B

Cyclops Athlete Gaming

Los Grandes (LOS)

Talon Esports

BLEED Esports

Group C

DarkZero Esports

G2 Esports

Fury

Pittsburgh Knights

Group D

Wolves

Spacestation Gaming

Alpha Aetheris

Team Bliss

There is still a definitive overrepresentation of APAC teams at the Majors due to the format of the qualifiers. APAC teams have been given many chances to excel at international competitions over the years but have never genuinely fought for a victory. There are many reasons for this: high ping, low amount of teams, and poor practice mean that APAC teams often go into Majors unprepared. However, they take up so many of the slots that fans and players in other regions say that it’s unfair for APAC to get that many chances with nothing to show for it.

Despite the struggles, the Atlanta Major is a chance for everyone to prove themselves in the final Major before the Six Invitational, which crowns the World Champion in Rainbow Six: Siege. The path to lifting the hammer runs directly through Atlanta this year, and the winner will be set up for success in the near and far future. Siege fans can expect a new format to be unveiled at the Six Invitational as well, eliminating complaints about the regular season being so fractured and disconnected from the teams and players. The six-month offseason between stages will hopefully be eliminated, and we will be treated to a new era of Rainbow Six: Siege.

