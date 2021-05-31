Alem4o suspended from Twitch, BR6 participation uncertain

Team oNe budding star Karl “Alem4o” Zarth has been “indefinitely suspended” from Twitch due to multiple DMCA strikes on his account, according to Alem4o on Twitter.

This suspension could end up jeopardizing Alem4o’s participation in BR6, which is set to begin on June 19, according to Liquipedia. In a similar incident previously, a Twitch ban stopped a streamer appear on a R6 broadcast because of an ongoing ban. According to the Twitch Community Guidelines, “In addition, it is prohibited to use your channel to knowingly feature or advertise a suspended user. We understand that there may be instances where suspended users may appear on your stream due to circumstances beyond your control, such as through third-party gaming tournaments, but we expect that you make a good faith effort to remove them from your broadcast, mute them, or otherwise limit their interactions with your stream.”

In Rainbow Six Siege, participation in regular league seasons and placements at Majors can earn “SI Points,” which are the only way to qualify for the Six Invitational. Missing a star player for a Stage or more could be crippling to any hopes of a repeat invite to SI, slated to begin in February 2022.

Eh isso galera. Adeus 👋 pic.twitter.com/arMyPKhxdG — oNe Alem4o (@Alem4oR6) May 31, 2021

Alem4o became an overnight sensation in the world of Rainbow Six Siege following a stellar performance at the Six Invitational. Team oNe had an excellent run that culminated in a defeat of the reigning Invitational winners, Spacestation Gaming. Team oNe eventually met their end at the hands of Team Empire, but not before winning the hearts and admiration of Rainbow Six fans all over the globe.

Requests for comment sent to Team oNe and Twitch were not immediately returned. Alem4o told Dot Esports regarding his status for BR6 and if Twitch had given him any timeline to be unbanned: “I don’t know, they don’t gave me a timeline.”