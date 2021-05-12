Alem4o on his overnight international stardom: ‘It’s a lot of emotion’

No one had a better first day of the 2021 Six Invitational than Karl “Alem4o” Zarth.

The youngster, playing a wide variety of roles, starred in Team oNe’s opening matches and earned international acclaim in the process.

In Team oNe’s second match of the day, they went down 6-2 to G2 Esports. On match point, they rattled off four straight rounds to push the map to overtime. In overtime, they won another quick pair of rounds to make it six in a row, completing an improbable comeback against a storied organization in Rainbow Six Siege.

Alem4o dropped an incredible 20 kills in the G2 match and posted at least double digits in every single map Team oNe played on the first day of SI 2021.

He was complimented by world-renowned Spacestation flex player and SI 2020 champion Dylan Bosco, who tweeted that he went nuclear. NAL commentator Samuel “Stoax” Stewart applauded him as well in all caps. But the highest praise came from Niclas “Pengu” Mouritzen.

I cried with you retiring bro. You are my idol. Thanks for the compliments <333 — oNe Alem4o (@Alem4oR6) May 11, 2021

LATAM as a region rarely gets the accolades and press that EU and NA do, especially the lower-tier LATAM teams. Over the course of a handful of hours, however, Alem4o made a name for himself as a player to watch out of the region.

“It’s a lot of emotion,” Alem4o said when asked how he’s handling the massive amount of praise and press he’s received. “With all the tweets about me and all my biggest idols tweeting about me, it’s very good.”

Alem4o said this isn’t the first time he’s had an excellent performance, though. He said he’s been playing well for about a year.

“We prepared ourselves with a lot of scrims. We were the team that would scrim a lot in LATAM,” Alem4o said. “It was very good for us to win against G2… It was a nice day yesterday.”

Team oNe’s road will get harder, however. They still have yet to play DarkZero, BDS, Team Liquid, and FaZe Clan. Rainbow Six is a team esport, but based on how Alem4o is playing, he’ll need to have a gargantuan individual effort to keep Team oNe in the running for a top-four spot out of the group stage.