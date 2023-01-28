Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is now the official competitive format of the 2023 Pokémon Championship Series, which means all major tournaments are being played with Gen VII games. This also means pro players and content creators are spending more of their time with the games too—and former Pokémon World Champion Wolfe “Wolfey” Glick is bridging those two parts of the community together with a special invitational event.

Running all day on Jan. 28, Wolfey, beastcoast, and Beyond the Summit are putting on the Wolfe Glick Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Invitational. This event pairs eight content creators like Ludwig, JaidenAnimations, and Alpharad with professional coaches to help them prepare and adapt to the new meta.

The biggest event of my career pic.twitter.com/7xEs13vr9V — Wolfey (@WolfeyGlick) December 31, 2022

With professional and amateur commentary from some of the biggest names in Pokémon content creation and competitive play, this event is going to give an audience that might not be plugged into the Pokémon VGC scene a look at how things are done—to a varying degree of expertise. And, if you want to keep up with all of the action, here is everything you need to know about the Wolfe Glick Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Invitational, including all of the players, coaches, and full standings for each stage of the event.

Wolfe Glick Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Invitational: All top results featuring Ludwig, Sykkuno, Alpharad, JaidenAnimations, and more

Wolfe Glick Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Invitational format and players

In a similar way to how normal Pokémon VGC events are run, the competing content creators are split into two groups of four.

Each group will be played as a round-robin, meaning every player will face each other at least once in a traditional best-of-three. The top two players from each group based on wins will move on into a top-four playoff situation—with seeding deciding the matchups. Here is the full lineup of players and coaches.

Players Ludwig JaidenAnimations VoiD Boxbox Connoreatspants Alpharad LilyPichu Sykkuno

Coaches BillaVGC Aaron Traylor Lou The Pikachu 13Yoshi37 SimplyGabby AzazeL the God

Casters Rosemary “Nekkra” Kelly Aaron “Cybertron” Zheng Aaron Traylor



Wolfe Glick Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Invitational: Group stage results

Group A

Player Score VoiD 2-1 Boxbox 2-1 JaidenAnimations 1-2 Ludwig 1-2

Group B