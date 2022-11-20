Meowth, the iconic Pokémon that players have come to know and love from the anime series and the games, has been given several different forms over the years, and in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players are looking for its Galarian form.

There is exactly one Galarian Meowth in the entire game, and players are going to need to do some work to get it. Normal Meowth is available in the wild in Scarlet and Violet, but the Galarian form isn’t able to be captured, and instead is earned.

How to get Galarian Meowth in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

One of the biggest themes in the games is the two schools that are in each version. Players will need to sit through a couple of the school’s classes in order to earn their Galarian form Meowth.

To earn it, players need to take all of the language courses offered at the school by Mr. Salvatore. In true school fashion, they’ll also need to complete a mid-term and a final. After those are completed, speak to Mr. Salvatore and he’ll gift you a Galarian Meowth.

Because this Pokémon is earned and not caught, Galarian Meowth is Shiny locked, which means players will not be able to reset in order to try for a Shiny. Like most Pokémon that are gifted, it simply isn’t in the game’s code, and it isn’t in the game’s Pokédex either since the normal version is already included.

Players can still Shiny hunt the normal Meowth, which can be found in East Province Area Three, West Province Area Three, and Province Area Two.